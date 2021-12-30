Does Elisabetta Canalis have “horns”? The photo leaves no doubt

A new photo launches a question among the followers of the former tissue: does Elisabetta Canalis have horns? Here is the shot that portends him.

Elisabetta Canalis is one of the most popular characters in the show. After a long time being away from television, the former tissue is back on television conducting the program Cover screw, the Tv8 talk show where anecdotes, curiosities, gossip and gossip of Italian and international VIPs are told.

In recent years, despite having been away from the small screen, Elisabetta has never stopped making people talk about her. In fact, the showgirl has always been at the center of gossip. In the early 2000s, many will remember the love story with the Italian footballer Christian Vieri, a love that seemed forever, until the breakup.

Among the most talked about and discussed love stories of the New Millennium was the relationship with the Hollywood actor George Clooney. The former tissue was with the US star from 2009 to 2011. The Italian-American surgeon was the one who stole her heart for good. Brian Perri, with whom she got married in 2014.

Elisabetta Canalis crazy physique: she is 43 years old but she looks 20 (PHOTO)

Elisabetta Canalis irony on the “horns”: the photo

The Sardinian presenter is a lot active on social networks. In fact, Elisabetta often publishes photos and stories on Instagram in which she shows her many followers the moments of her professional life, but also moments of her family everyday life.

A few hours ago he posted a picture of her in the bathroom, too bad a detail that made her tick the horns. That particularity that Elisabetta herself highlighted, by circling it. In fact, the presenter had a deer behind her back which in perspective made it look like she had horns on her head.

How much does Elisabetta Canalis earn? Dizzying figures, even the husband beats

A self-deprecating shot, also because Canalis has nothing but to worry, given that she and Brian are very much in love. The two also became parents for the first time in 2015 Skyler Eva Perri. The little girl was born in Los Angeles where the couple has lived since they got married.