Does Elon Musk have enough dogecoins to take humans to Mars?

In the DOGE community there are many who dream that dogecoin in the future can become the official currency of Mars. For this Elon Musk, currently the richest man in the world, as well as one of the largest owners of dogecoin and, obviously, proponent of human life on Mars, did not miss the opportunity for a joke that combines both arguments.

Dogecoin YouTuber Matt Wallace took the trouble to calculate Elon Musk’s fortune in the DOGE equivalent. With a net worth of $ 209.4 billion, its equivalent in the most popular meme cryptocurrency would be around DOGE 861 billion according to Wallace. The YouTuber then commented that this would correspond to more than the net worth of Warren Buffett ($ 101.6 billion) and Bill Gates ($ 132.4 billion) combined.

At this point Elon Musk came into play, replying that he hopes his current fortune is sufficient to allow the creation of a permanent colony on the red planet. It is believed that the CEO of Tesla and Space X is one of the largest holders of Dogecoin in the world, although the exact amount has never been made public.

Musk, however, is enthusiastic about DOGE, so much so that recently he also stressed the importance of the drop in DOGE commissions, also collaborating with the Dogecoin team on this aspect. Earlier this week, he also backed the tweet from DOGE co-founder Billy Markus, in which the latter urged members of the Dogecoin community to run DOGE nodes on their computers.