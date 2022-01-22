Does Elon Musk want to “implant chips” in the human brain?

Elon Musk will soon set up his own chip in the brain of human beings. It is not one fake news or a strange conspiracy theory, but a project that could have important consequences for the future of medicine. The society Neuralink, owned by the Tesla tycoon, is currently hiring a new scientific director to oversee the clinical trial that will take place in Fremont, California. And that it will involve volunteers.

What is Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chip and what is it for

The brain chip sponsored by Elon Musk promises to connect the human mind with theartificial intelligence. Allowing you to control devices remotely. So far it has already been implanted, with excellent results, in some animal species.

During a press conference on the project, the entrepreneur showed a macaque intent on playing a video game, the classic Pong, with the power of thought. But what is the use of such technology, which seems to have come out of an episode of the dystopian series Black Mirror?

The Neuralink system consists of a microprocessor attached to a tiny thread which is then sewn into the brain. Animal tests have shown the total safety and reliability of the device, which in any case can be easily removed.

Its job is to pick up the nerve impulses that control movement and transform them into digital signals. It is mainly addressed to some categories of patients who, thanks to technology, could return to live normally.

The medical purposes of the brain chip made by Elon Musk

For example people with quadriplegia, paraplegia and other types of paralysis strongly disabling, which could go back to walking and using their arms thanks to the help of Neuralink and latest generation prostheses. But it could also help to defeat pathologies and neuropsychic conditions, fromautism at the depression. Up to the great monster of our time, theAlzheimer’s.

Indeed, one of the aims of the biotechnology company is to merge the consciousness of patients to whom the chip is implanted al cloud, to save forever memories, images, moments of life, which can then be reproduced, and perhaps exchanged with other users.

With the Neuralink chip we will become like computers

The ultimate goal will be to make the human being more and more digital, and technology increasingly within reach of man, with the same processes underlying the thought and use of digital devices. For a future where the integration between cars And biology seems to be taken for granted, even with the creation of the metaverse.

Of course, Elon Musk’s announcements should always be taken with a grain of salt, considering that the Tesla entrepreneur often throws himself into sensational proclamations on its activities, which often disappoint expectations and betray the enthusiasm of technology enthusiasts. If Neuralink is successful, however, the world as we know it could change forever. Maybe for the better.

