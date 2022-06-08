Does Emilia Clarke return to Star Wars?

Some movies that are intended to work as prequels or sequels in a saga, do not work and hit the public at all, however, the same does not happen with the actors and the characters they play. It is the case of the British Emilia Clarke who challenges and exceeds all the proposals that come into his hands because he stands in front of the cameras and only limits himself to captivating whatever role he has to play at the time.

It was only the film that showed the origins of the character that accompanies Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia against the Empire. on this tape They have take advantage of the emerging demand for hyper fuel and other resources while in the middle of a heist with other criminals, where he meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian besides the beautiful Qi’ra interpreted in this case by Emilia Clarke.

Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra

The film did not have the best of receptions but the character in charge of the protagonist of game of Thrones It did get a lot of applause, plus fans of the franchise wonder how its story continues. After all, he’s part of the criminal syndicate. crimsondawn where he becomes the right hand of Darth Maul. She will continue with an extra motivation: to destroy the Sith.

Jonathan Casdan, screenwriter of Onlytalked with ScreenRant and said: “I think so. I think one day we will see what happened and how Qi’ra advanced through the world, through the crime syndicates. I talked to Jon Favreau about it, he’s a big fan of Solo, and some of the stuff we built. And I said, ‘Well, you’re the guy to figure it out.’ I always look to him to keep the story alive and continue.”

For its part, Jon Favreau is in charge of series like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett so he has in his power the possibility of bringing back the character of Emilia Clarke and move on with the story Qi’ra in this distant galaxy where criminal syndicates are commonplace. After all the very boba fett had to deal with Pyke Syndicate and the dangerous bounty hunter Cad Bane on his Disney Plus show.

Also, John Favreau participated in the movie Only What river during, a character who dies at the beginning of the film. His admiration for that film may mean the return of some character in The Mandalorian and Qi’ra is one of the great candidates for the good reception it had among the fans, in addition, of course, to the popularity of Emilia Clarke.

Next, we share the full trailer of the film Only where will you be able to find the actress Emilia Clarke dazzling with his interpretation of Qi’ra.