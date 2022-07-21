Does Emily Ratajkowski send a message to her ex-partner after the breakup?

Emily Ratajkowski Apparently he can’t take it anymore and he sent everything overboard for good.

The model recently filed for divorce Sebastian Bear-McClardwho allegedly was unfaithful to him.

Sources close to Page Six revealed that Bear-McClard cuckolded him to the model and mother of his son. {

“He cheated,” the anonymous source told Page Six with information on what happened.

“He’s a serial cheater. He’s gross. He’s a dog.”

The cap with a strong message:

On Tuesday, Emily Ratajkowski was photographed walking with Sylvester, one-year-old son, walking the streets of New York.

She, as imposing as ever, wearing a simple black outfit, also posed with a white cap whose message was forceful.

“C’est n’importe quoi!“, it read in French.

The translation of the message is , for greater forcefulness “it’s nonsense.” “It’s not important”

sylvester He was wearing a circular hat that covered his face with a blue and yellow outfit in horizontal lines.

The separation:

In February 2018 Emily Ratajkowski got married with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to sources close to the actress, Emily Ratajkowski she doesn’t want to see the father of her son Sylvester again.

Reports claim that the still husband of Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard, was unfaithful to him.

However, neither the model nor anyone in her close circle has clarified the information revealed by various media.

The rumor mill shows that Sebastian Bear-McClard is famous for be with other women while in a relationship. In this case, his wife was the victim of her constant love affairs.

In their social networks, EmRat he already deleted his last photos with Sebastian Bear-McClard and there are only a few left together that are for promotional posts.

Several photographers have confirmed in their images that the model is already she doesn’t wear her wedding ring when going out to events or strolling around the big apple.