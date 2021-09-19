Does Eva Green have a partner? Everything we know about the love life of the charming actress

Eva Green, French theater and film actress and model, made her debut in the controversial The Dreamers – The dreamers from Bernardo Bertolucci and achieved success with The Crusades – Kingdom of Heaven. Acclaimed by audiences and critics for her performance in the TV series Penny Dreadful, and in movies Casino Royale, Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children And Proxima, Eva Green is one of the most reserved actresses about her private and sentimental life, of which there has always been little information.

Eva Green’s career and private life

Art daughter of the actress Marlène Jobert, Eva Green was born in Paris and has a twin sister named Joy. The young Green dropped out of school at 16 to pursue an acting career and after her debut in theater at the age of 21, it is with Bernardo Bertolucci that she makes her big screen debut. After numerous films, including the part of the Bond girl in 2006, and films where she plays the most diverse roles, from Arsenius Lupen to The Golden Compass, from Franklyn to Cracks, Green also had a fruitful career as a model, posing for brands such as Lancôme, Armani, Bulgari and Heineken. Passionate about music, especially the piano and cooking, she is in fact an excellent cook, the actress has the disturbing hobby of collecting insects and bones. Of her private life it is known that she was linked for 5 years, from 2005 to 2009 to Marton Csokas, a New Zealand actor who played Celeborn in the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings and who starred in The Crusades – Kingdom of Heaven, where he met Eva Green, Alice in Wonderland, Sin City and many others. Some rumors even rumored a story, or rather, a flirt with Tim Burton, with whom the actress worked in Dark Shadow, Miss Peregine – The home of special boysie Dumbo, but neither of them has ever confirmed or denied.

