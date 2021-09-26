Does Fantom’s entry into the NFT space give you one on Ethereum?

After Polygon, Binance Smart Chain and Solana have recently gained momentum in the NFT space. Now Fantom has joined them. Although Fantom has been around for a while, this was one of the most important steps in the series, in terms of development.

Now, given the NFT space and growing interest, it looks like Ethereum may face tougher competition.

Fantom se une a la pandilla

Yesterday, Fantom launched its open source NFT marketplace called Artion, which actually included some really cool features. Although the version is for the beta version, its functionality makes it look cool. With near zero transaction costs and instant finalization, it also charges a very low fee of just 10 FTM for minting NFTs. He also partnered with Chainlink to fuel prices.

However, what makes Fantom noteworthy is the Ethereum bridge. Upon launch in the near future, this capability will make it the first multi-chain NFT marketplace. It will also allow for the transmission of NFTs between networks.

Although the NFT noise has decreased, it is still warm enough to attract attention. Over the past five weeks, weekly trading volumes have dropped from over $ 1 billion to less than $ 100 million.

However, due to this announcement, the FTM price has seen an increase of 12.46%, as at the time of this report it is trading at $ 1.3. This is despite the fact that almost the entire market was still trading in the red.

But this development shouldn’t be taken lightly, as even without NFT, Fantom was still the seventh largest DeFi chain. It was mainly due to the high participation. Although the network only contains around 102,000 addresses, each address has an average balance of $ 75,000.

Is this Ethereum challenging?

It looks the same. Phantom’s efforts to increase engagement paid off. For example, Fantom’s recent incentive program increased Total Blocked Value (TVL) by more than 71%.

Overall, his development activity was very strong, and the two-month high-speed FTM exchange indicated he was very active.

Loading... Advertisements

However, for Fantom’s NFT project to be successful, it will soon have to enter the GameFi space. With over 75% of all sales and nearly 95% of all NFT transactions coming from NFT games, it has become a major segment.

As for Ethereum, it still holds a 70% dominance in the DeFi space. But competition is on the rise and with more EVM-compatible blockchains with lower costs and fees, it could turn people away from Ethereum.