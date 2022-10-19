Does fashion law have a future in Peru?

1. INTRODUCTION

The month of spring has begun and the fashion law or fashion law to Peru. Thus, last Thursday, September 1, the Illustrious Bar Association of Lima made official the incorporation of fashion and retail law as a new specialty of law in our country.

Although it is true, this branch has been studied for some years in our country, in some universities (Dr. Annalucía Fasson Llosa being the pioneer in bringing this discipline to Peru in 2015), there is no doubt that with said officialization it will become more widespread (and we hope so) the interest of students and teachers to learn about and study this new specialty of the fashion industry, and in this way, generate new specialists in the field who contribute to the growth of this new branch of Law in our country .

Therefore, on the occasion of this officialization, and by way of celebration, we will make a brief overview of the history, definition and main characteristics of the so-called Fashion Law.

2. DEFINITION

Fashion: The RAE defines fashion as the use, mode or custom that is in vogue for some time, or in a certain country. We could say that fashion is a way of thinking, acting and living according to the culture and times of a society. Therefore, we can say that fashion can be seen from different perspectives: art, industry, psychological or sociological phenomenon.

fashion law: Fashion law can be defined as that legal specialty that covers all stages of the fashion industry, from the creative process to the materialization of the product. This discipline becomes the point of intersection between business law and intellectual property law.

3. BRIEF HISTORY OF FASHION

Fashion is as old as the human being. It begins with a simple need to cover the body, either to appease the cold or modesty. In the Christian worldview we have the first example of fashion with Adam and Eve, after having eaten the forbidden fruit, “At that very moment, they realized what they had done and that they were naked. So, they took some fig leaves and sewed them together to cover themselves with them.”[1]

Later, in Egypt, more elaborate garments were developed, mainly made of linen. Then came the calasiris, a tunic tight to the body, considered a luxury for that time. Years later, in Greece, linen, wool, cotton and silk were used to make rectangular pieces trimmed on all four sides, without seams or hems, accompanied by belts. The oldest dress was exomis, a rectangular cloth attached to the left shoulder, knotted under the right arm and tied by a belt.

In Rome, as in Greece, wool, linen and silk were also used, sometimes mixed together. The garment that stands out the most at this time was the subligaculuma kind of short pants consisting of a strip of linen or leather around the thighs and tied at the waist on which the tunic was.

In the Middle Ages, the material that stood out the most was wool, and fine linen, which was used for shirts and leggings. In the 12th century, the use of silk and cotton stood out. In the 13th century, velvet appeared, and the production of fur, the use of animal skins as clothing, increased. In the Renaissance, new fashions emerged and sewing began to acquire a high degree of professionalism.

In the 18th century, women’s fashion stood out, as the “Watteau style” emerged, with very voluminous skirts, with large pleats and a train reaching the ground. In the French Revolution, women wore cloth bodices, round skirts and shawls. In the 19th century, it was the modern man’s clothing, since the jacket used became wider and shorter, taking the shape of the current one and the pants were wide at the top and narrowed to the ankle. Straight-cut coats also began to be used.

Finally, in the 20th century, fashion was simplified, giving greater importance to the practical and utilitarian nature of the garments, as well as their sporty and urban appearance. In recent years, “low cost” fashion has boomed, fashion design at affordable prices and within the reach of any social class, due to its mass production (a clear example is the Gamarra emporium).

Among the most famous fashion designers in history are: Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Paco Rabanne, Gianni Versace, Alexander McQueen, among others.

PS: Two films that I recommend seeing where the topic of fashion is portrayed are: “Phantom Thread” by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Daniel Day-Lewis; and Craig Gillespie’s “Cruella” starring Emma Stone.

4. FASHION LAW

The Fashion Law emerges as an area of ​​study in the United States at the hands of Susan Scafidi, a pioneering lawyer in her study and founder of the Fashion Law Institute, the first academic center of Law and Fashion in the world. Scafidi was able to identify a potential market niche, in a sector that was growing out of time with his legal specialty. As a consequence, many of its recipients were left unprotected and in a situation of legal insecurity.

In 2006, he launched the first Fashion Law course with support from Fordham Law School in New York. In this way, it was introduced Fashion Law as a section within said house of studies. In 2010, he founded the aforementioned Fashion Law Institutewith Diane Von Furstenberg. From then on, little by little, this legal discipline was implemented in the various countries.

The construction of the concept of Fashion Law must be understood in parallel to the creation of a fashion piece. The Law is present from the moment the idea arises, until it becomes a design, is protected under the registration of a trademark, is produced, is advertised, is marketed and reaches the final consumer. Legal conflicts will arise at each stage of the value chain, and the Fashion Law will be there to solve them.

We can say, then, that the Fashion Law It is a discipline that understands that the fashion and retail industry have characteristics that are their own and exclusive. It is for this very reason that the Fashion Law It follows independently from other legal ramifications such as industrial property law and business law. However, that does not take away from the fact that it can be fed back from these disciplines when necessary.

Some countries have already incorporated this discipline into their legal system. Such as Argentina, where the Fashion Law Institute Argentina, supported by the University of Palermo. In Spain there is Fashion Law Institutewhere it offers the Master’s program in Fashion Law & New Technologies, the Centro de Estudios Garrigues that offers its program Fashion Business & Law, among others. In Milan there is the Milano Fashion Institute which has the support of universities such as the Polytechnic of Milan with the Faculty of Design, the University of Bocconi and the Catholic University, with the Modacult Center.

5. PERU FASHION

According to Alcántara-France[2], the fashion market in Peru has its own particularities that differentiate it from European and North American industries that have not only achieved greater notoriety and development, but also an important presence at an economic level. In Peru, the fashion market does not yet represent an industry that has an impact on GDP. The reasons are provided by the market itself, which is characterized by having a national scope, since it does not exceed the border limits of the country. Peruvian designers are just making themselves known nationally.

However, despite this, it has some peculiarities that distinguish it from the European and North American markets and even from regional markets such as Argentina or Brazil. It is a market with a high potential both for the development of Peruvian designs and for designers of world-renowned brands.

On the other hand, just as we have plenty of ingenuity, we also have plenty of liveliness, since our creativity is often overshadowed by the design copies of foreign brands. The textile manufacturer has no qualms about risk, since he knows that the profit obtained from sales is greater than the possibility of being sanctioned.

However, with the incorporation of Fashion and Retail Law in Peru, we all hope that it will serve as a boost for the emergence of new specialists in Fashion Law, as well as the expected legal regulation of this industry, as expected by the Dr. Fasson Llosa, that they generate promotion and incentive laws, and that they do not hinder, but rather facilitate the entrepreneurs of this industry[3].

In the same way, that more Peruvians can unleash their creativity in dressmaking art by providing a product or service that not only shows glamor to the consumer, but also shows fashion as an industry with their work that allows them to improve their quality of life, with the guarantee that this time your rights will be in very good hands. Over and out.

