Does Fernando Alonso go to Red Bull for Checo Pérez? What Horner Said

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.05.2022 19:38:19





In recent days a strong rumor began to spread in Formula 1, which placed Fernando Alonso in the orbit of Red Bull to replace Sergio Pérezversion that was cut down by Christian Hornerboss of the Austrian team.

Because it has not been announced whether Pérez will continue next season, speculation began in the paddock that Flavio Briatore would have recommended the incorporation of the two-time champion of the world, thanks to the closeness it has with the leaders of Red Bull, although Horner dismissed that possibility.

“That’s news to me!” said the surprised Horner when questioned about the possible arrival of Alonso, This prior to affirming that Checo’s work totally pleases themespecially in this season where it has been constant.

“Fernando is a great driver. It is fantastic that he is still in Formula 1 and that he is a source of inspiration for those over 40, but not (as) part of our plans“He assured in statements collected by Motorsport.

Horner admitted that he has had contact with Briatore, although at no time was it to talk about a possible incorporation of Alonso.

“I talk to Flavio. He is a friend and I talk to him from time to time, but no. We are very focused on our drivers at the moment and Checo has done a great job this year“.