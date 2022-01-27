Does Financial Fair Play Still Exist?

The last few days of the market have seen investments that seemed not to be possible soar

With Vlahovic to Juventus e Gosens at Inter the Italian market has ignited. In recent days, negotiations have also exploded in Serie A with two important movements that are rarely seen in January. In Europe, however, Barcelona in a clear economic crisis was able to take Ferran Torres and treat other players, including Morata. For most people, especially fans of teams not directly interested, the question arose spontaneously: What happened to Financial Fair Play, does it still exist?

The answer is yes. He lives and fights at the behest of UEFA, but it has been modified by the same in the last year to meet the certain losses due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

This has changed the cards on the table, facilitating on the one hand a certain type of market operations, but on the other also creating a sort of confusion in which the details can make a difference. For example, the situation remains dramatic for the football clubs of half of Europe and Serie A is no exception, but being constantly changing according to the progress of the pandemic, the rules of the Financial Fair Play in vogue up to two seasons ago may be applicable again.

THE AMENDMENT FOR COVID

Initially, the rule was clear to everyone. The Financial Fair Play provided for a maximum deficit of 30 million euros for the clubs in the three seasons preceding the current one.

To facilitate the accounts of clubs affected by the pandemic, the Uefa has merged the 2019/20 and 2020/21 budgets considering them as a single one with the calculation of an average, then extending the reference period to the previous four years and no longer to three. One way to try to fit within the parameters more easily.

CONFUSION AND NEW RULES IN SIGHT

However, the doubt remains, or rather it can be transformed into: Will the old Financial Fair Play come back into existence?

In this case, the answer is less certain and the possibility that the sanctions will be reviewed in the coming years is decidedly high. In the current state of things and with the emergency that does not subside, very few clubs in the world could respect the old parameters imposed by Financial Fair Play.

Inter like Juventus in the issue of the last bond have accepted and certified this risk, but the situation is similar for almost everyone.

For this reason the possibility that in the future the whole system could be completely revised.