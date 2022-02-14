Does Gable Steveson advertise his presence at Wrestlemania?

In recent months, the WWE of the McMahon family, in addition to having fired numerous NXT and main roster athletes, has also signed numerous athletes from independent companies and other companies that have nothing to do with wrestling.

One of the biggest names that the WWE has called out, eventually managing to get him to sign a contract, is Gable Steveson, winner of the gold medal won several years ago by his predecessor, Kurt Angle, who followed his path. , then moving from free wrestling to pro-wrestling, with the WWF.

Apparently, Steveson was also included in this year’s Draft, with the boy who ended up on the main roster, exactly on Monday Night Raw, but has never yet appeared in the rings of the McMahon federation, at least not in front. to the cameras.

Will Gable Steveson be at Wrestlemania 38?

Apparently, the WWE wrestler’s on-screen debut would be getting closer and closer, with Steveson himself in his latest interview released for KTSPwanted to talk about his imminent future, with his in-ring training becoming more and more assiduous and important.

Regarding when he will step into the WWE rings, Gable said:

“We are not slowing down. Just for the end of March I think I can go on stage. I think I’ll also be at Wrestlemania and probably do something.

I don’t know what will happen from there, you will see. Everything will start from there, there will be no interruptions. I do stuff here and there, sometimes I’ll appear on Monday Night Raw and I’ll appear here and there, other times I’ll stay behind the scenes.

Just sitting backstage and a lot of times I’ll be in action in the ring instead. I see what Brock is doing all the time, I look at Big E, I look at their work and I wait for the moment when everything is ready and I will be ready to go on stage too..

When I go to them, you never see me on stage. If someone takes a picture of me backstage, then you see me backstage, but I’m really putting all my energy into it. I do a ping-pong between what I see them doing and what I do.

There are times where, I follow Kurt Angle on Instagram.

He posts videos and I watch him closely, how he talks, how he moves. So when the time comes, I’m sure I’ll be ready. ”