Does Gerard Piqué have a new girlfriend? The footballer is caught with a woman in Stockholm

On June 4, Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their separation after 12 years together. The news was shared after the Spanish media The newspaper reported that the soccer player was living again at his home in Barcelona, ​​and away from Shakira and her children, Milan and Sasha.

Since their separation, the steps of both have been followed closely, so it is not surprising that the FC Barcelona player has been caught with a mysterious woman on one of his most recent trips.

Piqué has a new girlfriend? The footballer is caught with a woman in Stockholm

mamarazzisthe podcast hosted by Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez in The newspaper shared this weekend that eThe soccer player was seen in Stockholm, Sweden, together with a blonde woman whose identity is still unknown.

According to the media, on June 15, Piqué traveled to the Swedish capital to attend the ‘Brilliant Minds’ event. The soccer player was invited as CEO of his company Kosmos, which is dedicated to the development of sports projects.

According to Laura Fa, that same day at night, Piqué refused to take pictures with some of his fans, so A woman named Katrin Zytomierska posted a photo of the footballer and the mysterious woman on her Instagram after becoming upset over the defender’s reaction. Later, he made his account private, but the photo is already circulating on social networks.

Secondly, Save methe program of Telecincohas released a recording of the footballer in a Stockholm nightclub accompanied by a blonde woman. Laura Fa from The newspaper has indicated that it is convinced that The girl from Stockholm is the same one that has been talked about for 15 days, a 22-year-old event hostess and waitress with whom Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira.

In the image you can see that the girl wears a casual look, hair up, sports shoes and a long leather jacket. According to sources, the woman is “very pretty”, she has a physical resemblance to Shakira and “looks younger than she is”.