Does God of War Ragnarok have a fat and unlikely Thor? The opinion of an expert on Norse mythology • Eurogamer.it

Since it was shown God of War Ragnarok at the PlayStation Showcase, fans split, especially when it comes to the look of Thor. In the image shown of the god of thunder we see a stout character with a prominent belly, which was not liked by several players accustomed perhaps to the representation in the Marvel movies.

Now, Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, explains in a new video whether Thor’s appearance is faithful to Norse legends. Crawford argues that Thor’s appearance was somewhat influenced by the Marvel movie character. In fact, many think that the canonical physicist of the god of thunder is that of Chris Hemsworth. Well, that’s not quite the case.

In fact, as the historian explains, in the books on Norse mythology there is no real physical description of Thor and the other gods. Odin is also mostly represented in paintings and drawings. The only certainty we can have is that Thor has red hair, so the representation made for God of War Ragnarok could very well be valid.

God of War Ragnarok doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s slated for next year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.