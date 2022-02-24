Does he bring it against Chivas? It is not the first time that Fernando Guerrero influences a defeat

It is not the first time that the referee Fernando Guerrero is involved in wrong decisions that end up leading Chivas de Guadalajara to a defeat, since the previous Saturday, in the match against León, he did not point out a clear penalty on Ángel Zaldívar that could have meant a tie in the first half.

And it was the president of the Arbitration Commission himselfArturo Brizio who recognized the Nazarene’s mistake in the game where the Esmeraldas ended up taking the win 2-1 with a last minute annotation, well clarified that it was an obvious foul by an Esmeraldas defender on the “Chelo”.

“In this play, the defender of León commits a reckless trip, against the striker of Guadalajara. The referee let the action continue.. The VAR should have suggested a review on the court and the referee corrected the decision, sanctioning a penalty. It’s an incorrect arbitration decision.” Brizio explained in his weekly analysis of the work of the whistlers during the weekend.

Guerrero had already affected Chivas

The “singer” had a precedent against Guadalajara that occurred only in the previous campaign during the Clásico Tapatío, when called a penalty in favor of Atlas for an alleged foul in the area by Luis Olivas, when in the repetition of the play it is clearly seen that the defender slips and then hits the Red and Black player.

This led to the series of angry claims of rojiblanco players that ended with the expulsion of Cristian Calderón when the opponents celebrated the goal disproportionately provoking the “Chicote”, so the Flock could no longer recover and they also fell in that match with numerical inferiority and the poor work of Fernando Guerrero.

