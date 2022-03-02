Does he come out of the closet? Driver of ‘Hoy’ does not shut him up anymore and presumes ‘relationship’ with an actor from Televisa

Mexico City.- The famous driver Today and comedian, Raul Araizawas approached by the press when leaving the company, at which point he surprised the don’t shut up anymore and say that I was ‘loved‘ of this television actorwhat if came out of the closet?

Araiza for several months has drawn attention to his divorce and his two conquests since then, in addition to the fact that he has kissed several of his friends, how Paul Stanley or Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin.

Precisely the son of Norm Herrera He was in the car with Stanley when they were stopped to ask them questions, for example how his heart was now, to which he said that he was healing and that he was not yet looking for a love relationship.

Given this, he flaunted his well-known good humor and jokes, so the actor from The Heartless He said that he was already separated by Paul, saying that his “conquest” and that she was very “beautiful”, that he liked “gordibuenas” like that, making several of the reporters laugh at his comments.

My new conquest is this little guy, he’s pretty, he’s plump but I like him, the Members on the Air always… Ours is ours, the chubby one, “Raúl joked.

Given this, the son of paco stanley He was only amused and joked with Araiza, assuring that he was right in the likes of his companions and that it was his conquest, while both laughed and tried to answer all the questions.

Yes, the gordibuenas, now I’m their…”, Paul played.

Finally, the drivers On Air Members they talked about Stanley’s analyzes before getting married and Araiza remembered his father, pointing out that he had the idea of ​​a series like the one in The doublestating that from heaven he should no longer think that he is “useless”.

Source: Eden Dorantes Official YouTube Channel