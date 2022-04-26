Does he leave him like Harden? Kyrie Irving confirmed if he will change teams and leave Kevin Durant

After the elimination of the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 Playoffs, Kyrie Irving confirmed if he will change teams in the NBA and leave Kevin Durant. Does he leave him like James Harden?

Forecasts at the beginning of the season NBA 2021-22 they were wrong again. Sure, and of course, yes Kyrie Irving could not play most games at home, Kevin Durant was injured and James Harden changed teams. Brooklyn Nets went from being the 2022 title contender to finishing swept in the first round of Playoffs 2022.

Despite Durant reporting 39 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, the Nets lost 112-116 in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics and were eliminated from the 2022 Playoffs. Who will remain on the Brooklyn team? Kyrie Irving was the first to speak about it.

Irving was unable to play most games at home not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and, aware of that, Kyrie accepted the responsibility in the hard elimination of the Brooklyn Nets: “I feel like I was letting the team down when I couldn’t play.”

Let’s turn the page! Kevin Durant had no regrets, those things happen, he said about the sweep against the Boston Celtics and when the time came to receive an endorsement from Kyrie Irving, The point guard did not disappoint him by making his immediate future in the NBA clear.

Does he leave him like Harden? Irving confirmed if he will leave Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

With one more year left on his contract at the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving made it clear that “in terms of my extension, I really don’t plan on going anywhere.” Clearer, impossible. The point guard argued that “When I say I’m here with Kevin Durant, I think that really implies that we run this franchise together.” It will not do the great James Harden!