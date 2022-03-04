Does he no longer want to play with Westbrook? The reaction of LeBron James in the official photo of the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers Instagram account showed behind the scenes of the team photo and LeBron James had a curious reaction. Does he no longer want to play with Russell Westbrook and company?

in the environment in Los Angeles Lakers There is a tension that no one imagined at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. The team of Lebron James and company had to pose for the official photo of the franchise and, although they are on the verge of failure, ‘The king’ He had an unexpected reaction. You no longer want to play with Russell Westbrook?

Until the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, March 3, the Lakers lost 10 of the last 13 games and they are only two and a half games away from falling to 11th position in the Western Conference and, therefore, being out of the Play-In. LeBron is starting to worry!

In the world of the NBA, the rumor was installed that, if the Los Angeles Lakers were left with no chance of qualifying for the Playoffs, LeBron James would be thinking of not playing again until the next NBA season, but… Dave McMenamin, from ESPN, denied the rumors and ‘The king’ goes until the end of the campaign with the Californian team no matter what.

The Lakers players fulfilled traditional team photo and, despite the fact that everyone tried to come out with the best face, some were encouraged to smile despite the bad sporting moment. The same Instagram account of the Los Angeles team captured a curious reaction from LeBron. Does he no longer want to play with Russell Westbrook and company?

LeBron James’s reaction in the official photo of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA

A few moments before the flash went off, LeBron James stared at who was filming the behind the scenes of the official Los Angeles Lakers photo and he crossed his arms with an angry face that can be interpreted as a simple joke. Or does he no longer want to play with Russell Westbrook and company? Here, the image to draw conclusions.