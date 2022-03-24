Does he retire? Enrique ‘El Perro’ Bermúdez will make an important announcement in Mexico vs. the United States

Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna, the famous ‘Perro Bermúdez’, He left everyone alerted after making a publication where he announced that tonight during the game of Mexico vs. United States will make a very important announcement, for which he summoned all his followers to be aware of the broadcast of the game on the chain TUDN, where he will take the narration of it.

The famous TUDN narrator announced that it will be before the start of the CONCACAF Classic when you make the announcement you could surely surprise locals and strangers.

“Brothers and sisters… I will make a very important announcement in the game between Mexico and the United States. I invite you to join me because it will be a Versailles announcement, but seriously”, said Bermúdez de la Serna.

Is the Bermúdez Dog retiring?

Although he did not advance anything about the announcement, in the spring of 2020, Enrique Bermúdez assured that his retirement was close and he glimpsed a couple more years behind the microphones, revealing that he would say goodbye to sports broadcasting as soon as his contract ended.

“I am about to enter the seventh floor, 70, I have a contract with TUDN for two more years and I think that narrating until there I got there,” commented El Perro.

However, Bermúdez assured that it would be difficult to withdraw from the media and he plans to enter as a commentator or start his own radio program.

“Leave this, I would die at home. I would return to Mexico and could make comments, radio programs”

It remains to be seen if the Dog’s announcement is about his possible retirement or an extension of his contract, remembering that the World Cup will be played in November of this year, an event for which he is contemplated by the television station, since his contract ends there.









