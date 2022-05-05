Does he surrender to Real Madrid? Dani Alves’s reaction after the spectacular comeback against City: “There is no such thing as luck”
Dani Alves also reacted to the spectacular comeback of Real Madrid over Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.
The Brazilian did it through an Instagram message where he surrendered to the white team, assuring that it is not that they are not lucky and that they achieve it is based on pure work.
“Soccer friends. Just as in life, in football there is no such thing as luck. Either you dominate the game or the game dominates you”, shared Dani Alves.
He also remembered his compatriots, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Casemiro and Militao: “Ah, what would football be like without the Brazilians!” pointed out the 38-year-old winger, who has returned to Barça this season.
Dani Alves said a few days ago in a statement for Movitar + that Real Madrid was lucky that Barcelona did not wake up earlier to play in the Spanish League.
“They have been lucky that we have been slow to arrive and it has been bad luck for us. We could have competed with them differently. Life is so. We arrived late and had to make a barbaric effort. Now we have to go for the next objective. It could not be. Lucky for them that we didn’t arrive sooner”, said Alves at the time.
Now the white team, already winner of the domestic tournament, will focus on the Champions League final against Liverpool, which will be played on May 28 in Paris.