Does he surrender to Real Madrid? Dani Alves’s reaction after the spectacular comeback against City: “There is no such thing as luck”

2022-05-05

Dani Alves also reacted to the spectacular comeback of Real Madrid over Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Brazilian did it through an Instagram message where he surrendered to the white team, assuring that it is not that they are not lucky and that they achieve it is based on pure work.

The crazy celebration of the Real Madrid players in the locker room after epic comeback against Manchester City

“Soccer friends. Just as in life, in football there is no such thing as luck. Either you dominate the game or the game dominates you”, shared Dani Alves.

He also remembered his compatriots, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Casemiro and Militao: “Ah, what would football be like without the Brazilians!” pointed out the 38-year-old winger, who has returned to Barça this season.