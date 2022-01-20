Does Instagram become paid? Here’s what the truth is

Pay for a subscription for exclusive content. This is the revolution of Instagram designed by the owner Marck Zuckerberg, freely taking inspiration from the social network OnlyFans, as it did with Facebook Messenger, identical to WhatsApp, then purchased in 2014.

The news ran into many articles in the media and some newspapers, although it was initially believed that this could actually be a fake news that’s not exactly the case. Instagram won’t be paid for everyone, but it should be to access some content from some influencers. The test in the United States was started with the first 10 influencers to join the initiative. Here’s everything you need to know about the new frontier of Instagram and what changes for users.

Paid Instagram: how it works and what’s new

Paid Instagram for premium account and exclusive content. This is the news for one of the most used social networks in the world. The Meta group, after its success on Facebook, therefore decided to introduce a program on Instagram as well Subscriptions. A program that includes a model that “rewards” the most active profiles, providing for a remuneration for the photos, videos and stories published.

But before worrying, it is good to know that influencer accounts will remain open and public, but fans will be able to support their favorite creators by paying a subscription, receiving in exchange exclusive content. A similar offer, if not the same as that of OnlyFans.

The subscriptions are one of the best ways to have a predictable income, exactly as explained by the CEO of Instagram Adam Mosseri in a video posted. Mosseri, however, wanted to underline another important aspect of this new function, namely that of being able to support micro-influencers who are not always able to monetize despite their efforts to emerge.

Paid Instagram: here are the exclusive contents

There are therefore 3 main innovations for the content creator and their followers. According to the first rumors, influencers, creators and bloggers will be able to make a subscription which could cost between $ 0.99- $ 99.99, at the discretion of the content creator. Here is what these exclusive contents are:

Direct for subscribers;

Stories for subscribers;

Badge for subscribers,

In the face of hundreds of comments, thanks to the badge, the influencer will be able to recognize and prioritize those who have decided to support him / her directly. The Instagram badge they are not actually a novelty, on the contrary they are tools already present on the app and can be purchased during live, with a cost between $ 0.99-4.99. In this way you can then support the activity of your favorite creators. To subscribe to the contents, a dedicated button will be designed on the home page of the social network, under the bio.

Paid Instagram: How Much Influencers Will Earn

At the moment the feature has only been made available in United States and only to a limited number of influencers and celebrities on the web. In the coming months, however, more and more profiles could be involved. Furthermore, Meta has decided, at least until 2023, not to collect any percentage from Instagram subscriptions. So for a year, influencers will be able to earn 100% of the revenue from subscriptions.

subsequently, as happened for the Facebook subscriptions, Meta should start withholding 30% of the proceeds. The company also said it had invested $ 1 billion for this new function. However, a final consideration must be made on the issue.

Advertising for Instagram, as for other social networks, has always been the main source of income for creators. It is therefore not certain that the economic model will be totally upset by this revolution.