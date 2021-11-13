Does Isabella Ricci sponsor any products? Here is the truth

U&D shock, the situation of the lady Isabella Ricci is incredible: do you really sponsor products? The truth.

Isabella Ricci ends up in center stage again. While the elegant lady seems to have started a new frequentation after the unsuccessful experience with Biagio, numerous controversies raged around him.

Not only with regard to comments on the height of his new suitor (which Gianni has discussed at length) but also with regard to the possible sponsorship of some products; the situation is undoubtedly thorny.

U&D shock, Isabella Ricci sponsors clothes for money?

The accusations against Ricci came directly from Gemma and Armando, two who have never hidden their antipathy towards Isabella; in addition to the two protagonists of the throne over, too Gianni Sperti has increased the dose and supported the thesis, for a new attack on the lady who instead initially hit him positively.

Apparently, during the last show, Isabella would have worn a dress only to sponsor it, with an economic return; time ago Gemma and Armando claim that the Ricci is on TV only for a matter of image and, according to them, this fact is further proof (especially since such things are forbidden on the dating show).

Gianni himself agreed with the two, saying that among other things the dress was totally off topic and therefore even more “suspicious”. De Filippi tried to change the subject, but Armando, as usual, continued again underlining how Isabella uses her fanpage to discredit the other participants in Men and Women.

For her part, the lady, annoyed, confidently affirmed di have the invoice of the dress and that none of this is true, lashing out directly against the columnist: “Enough, a dirty game is being played against me …Gianni you are not correct, you are not correct at all ”.

