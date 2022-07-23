Does it have health benefits?

This method of feeding is used both as a diet to lose weight, and as a type of intuitive and habitual feeding.

Intermittent fasting is safe for many people, but not everyone. Photo: Shutterstock.

Dr. Manpreet Mundi, MD tells the MayoClinic that, “Intermittent fasting is safe for many people, but not everyone. Skipping meals may not be the best way to control your weight if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, have kidney stones, gastroesophageal reflux, diabetes or other medical problemsTalk to your doctor before starting intermittent fasting.

Likewise, he highlights that this type of fast is about restricting oneself food for certain specific periodsevery day or week, depending on the approach to this method, including:

Alternate day fasting. Follow a diet normal one day and fast completely or have a small meal (less than 500 calories) the next day.

I fast 5:2. Eat a diet normal five days a week and fasts two days a week.

Daily fast with restricted time. Eat normally, but only within eight hours each day. For example, do not eat breakfast, but have lunch at noon and dinner at 8:00 p.m.

Likewise, Dr. Mundi points out that this alternate day fast is almost as effective as a diet Based on low calorie consumption, focused on losing weight only, and reducing the quality of calories, it is a method that helps to lose weight.

Some preliminary studies have recently indicated that intermittent fasting also benefits the brain. Dr. Mattson of the University of Toronto in a clinical trial multicenter, in which 220 healthy, normal-weight adults participated, these participants followed a diet calorie restricted for two years and, after undergoing a series of cognitive tests, it was found that his memory had improved.

Can intermittent fasting improve health?

“Losing weight and being physically active help reduce the risk of obesity-related diseases, such as diabetes, sleep apnea and some types of cancer, in these diseases, intermittent fasting seems to be as beneficial as any other type of diet. which reduces total calories,” says Dr. Mundi.

Some research suggests that intermittent fasting may be more beneficial than other diets in reducing inflammation and improving conditions associated with inflammation, including:

It is noteworthy that this type of restrictive diet can generate side effects only the first month, and that include symptoms such as:

Hunger

Fatigue

Insomnia

Nausea

Headaches

However, it is necessary that for the application of these, it is done with patience and under adequate medical supervision, most people can incorporate this diet into their lives.

When talking about nutrition and healthy food, it should be noted that any modification to eating habits must be guided and developed by a specialist, nutritionist or dietician, to guarantee a healthy process, which does not harm the person who performs it, likewise it does not The Journal of Medicine and Public Health recommends performing them without medical supervision.

Source consulted here.