Does it reach the playoffs? The Warriors confirm the time that Stephen Curry needs to play again

Stephen Curry is still out after his left foot injury, but the Golden State Warriors have already confirmed when he would return to the NBA.

The wait is getting shorter. The Playoffs of the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) will arrive in two weeks and one of the great concerns of the Golden State Warriorsis if finally Stephen Curry will arrive for the appointment.

As for the franchise, they are fourth in the Western Conference and they come from a difficult moment due to the absence of their best player. They will have a battle with Dallas Mavericks for third place, but if they finish like this, their rival in the first round will be the Utah Jazz.

As for Steph, she was injured before boston celtics on March 16 after disputing a ball with Marcus Smart. Since then, the Warriors have won only one game out of seven played. The team’s main concern, however, is knowing when their top star will return.

Warriors update status of Stephen Curry

The Warriors announced in a statement that Curry he will have to be re-evaluated for his sprained ligament in his left foot on April 11. The 10th of the same month will be the last regular season game of the franchise against New Orleans Pelicans. But it’s not 100% ruled out yet.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews of ESPN, GSW did not rule out appearing in one more match. The 24 year old “He has been making good progress in his recovery process”and it is expected that next week he will resume activities on the field.