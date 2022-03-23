does it run even without a cold? You can have one of these diseases

Have you noticed that your nose is runny even without a cold? Never underestimate this symptom, you may have one of these diseases. Let’s find out what it is and how to notice it.

We all know how important it is to take care of your health, often when we see something wrong, we tend to minimize the risks by blaming fatigue or the change of season. But that’s not always the case.

Just today we will talk to you about some diseases that occur with the runny nose.

It will have happened to everyone to have this symptom, especially with spring but sometimes it is better not to underestimate it, it could be the alarm bell for some rather serious diseases.

Often this symptom is associated with a cold or allergy, to relieve the glories it is recommended not to smoke and drink lots of water. Unfortunately, however, as we said, it can also be associated with other much more serious pathologies.

Let’s find out what they are and what symptoms you have.

You have a runny nose but you don’t have a cold, here’s what it could be

Often when we have the runny decline we associate it with a passing cold or with pollen or mite allergies. In some cases, however, it could be associated with other pathologies, such as Wegener’s Granulomatosis or Churg-Strauss Syndrome.

Obviously there are also other diseases such as sinusitis or nasal polyposis, these decidedly less serious even if with regard to the latter it is necessary to intervene in time to try not to aggravate it.

So if you notice a strong cold that has lasted for many days, it is good to contact an ENT. We often evaluate home care which often risk worsening our health.

These nasal polyps are real benign growths of the nasal mucosa, these can also reach quite important dimensions.

Normally the otorine proposes a cortisone-based treatment, but if this is not enough it will be necessary to do asurgery.

So if you have a runny nose but without a cold, remember to rely on a specialist and above all, never underestimate the problem.