Does it still make sense to have SHIB in the crypto wallet or is Ethereum better?

The meme coin known as shiba inu (SHIB) is on everyone’s lips now, previously known only by insiders as a Doge-killer and good for scrapping some flash gains, now a case study for the Bloomberg Crypto Outlook and also explained by generalist newspapers such as Corriere della Sera to its readers.

It can be said that since August 2020, SHIB has come a long way.

Specifically now, the question is whether it is still worthwhile to “play” with shiba inu and continue to hold it in the crypto wallet alongside ethereum (ETH) and bitcoin (BTC). These last two cryptocurrencies reached new all-time highs just on Tuesday 9 November, bringing market capitalization above $ 3 trillion for the first time (currently at 2.9).

What must be considered is that SHIB is a meme coin with no real goal, other than to challenge dogecoin cryptocurrency (DOGE). And the goal was brilliantly achieved by its creators.

But now? What will happen to the cryptocurrency in the coming months, after having enormously enriched some of its owners and many whales that have enjoyed “dredging the cryto oceans”?

The trajectory of BTC followed by ETH

Now the trajectory of bitcoin is clear, closely followed by ethereum and the main other altcoins that have a serious project behind them … Let’s say that SHIB will be able to take advantage of this rise in the main altcoins and be able to score further rises, but what will happen next?

In the event that bitcoin were to confirm the cyclical nature of its trend and repeat 2013 and 2017, with the consequent collapse of prices, which future for shiba inu?

Here then is that the owners of large quantities of the meme coin should ask themselves whether it is appropriate to hold it for a long time or it is not the time to collect the ROI and sell at least a part.

What do whales tell us about the future of shiba inu (SHIB)?

Ambcrypto writes that in recent times, well-known whales of the cryptocurrency sector have added enormous amounts of the SHIB token. One in particular, “Gimli”, known to be one ETH whale, bought SHIB 31.3 billion for $ 1.7 million.

Keep reading

And the number of owners of the meme coin has also increased, which now has 930,000 investors.

Other whales would have bought the SHIB token, but can this accumulation that bodes well for its holders can reassure?

Recently, the US theater chain AMC, which has already accepted other cryptocurrencies in the past to buy tickets at its theaters, now announced that it will also add SHIB. If this happens, it is easy to hypothesize a new rise in the token.

Definitely

SHIB has also conquered major exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase exchange, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Gate.io and FTX.

Net of this great adoption that has obviously favored its proliferation, it is necessary to take into consideration that many comets approaching the Sun have not passed the test and have melted.

Projects such as the Ethereum Network, on the other hand, offer long-term prospects.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: