Does it still make sense to have SHIB in the crypto wallet or is Ethereum better?

Specifically now, the question is whether it is still worthwhile to “play” with shiba inu and continue to hold it in the crypto wallet alongside ethereum (ETH) and bitcoin (BTC). These last two cryptocurrencies reached new all-time highs just on Tuesday 9 November, bringing market capitalization above $ 3 trillion for the first time (currently at 2.9).

What must be considered is that SHIB is a meme coin with no real goal, other than to challenge dogecoin cryptocurrency (DOGE). And the goal was brilliantly achieved by its creators.

But now? What will happen to the cryptocurrency in the coming months, after having enormously enriched some of its owners and many whales that have enjoyed “dredging the cryto oceans”?

The trajectory of BTC followed by ETH

Now the trajectory of bitcoin is clear, closely followed by ethereum and the main other altcoins that have a serious project behind them … Let’s say that SHIB will be able to take advantage of this rise in the main altcoins and be able to score further rises, but what will happen next?

In the event that bitcoin were to confirm the cyclical nature of its trend and repeat 2013 and 2017, with the consequent collapse of prices, which future for shiba inu?

Here then is that the owners of large quantities of the meme coin should ask themselves whether it is appropriate to hold it for a long time or it is not the time to collect the ROI and sell at least a part.