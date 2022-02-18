Does it wear as much as they say? This is the battery of a Tesla

In fact, and how we can see in your Model S (here its technical sheet), the American Tesla recently updated the battery that powers the most powerful version of the model. A car capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just over two seconds and that does not have the new 4680 cells, but instead maintains the 18650, even before the 2170 that were released with Model 3 and Model Y .

In fact, thanks to the enormous technological leap that has emerged in recent years, more and more car manufacturers have chosen to develop new models of next-generation electric cars. This includes the signing of Tesla who is today the great reference in the sector, also because their cars have a different type of battery than others that we can frequent.

Did you know that there are many types of batteries for electric cars? This component is the main key to attracting more users to electromobility, since autonomy, price or recharging time, among others, depend on it. From the moment the first of these vehicles appeared, batteries have come a long way .

How are the ones that ride on their electric

As Tesla itself explains, the battery that equips its electric vehicles has a useful life of approximately 322,000 kilometers, or 200,000 miles, so it will continue to perform full performance until the last day.

In the same way, the American company once again emphasizes the importance of creating a storage system with longer shelf life, which would significantly reduce emissions per kilometer traveled by high-mileage vehicles.

Thus, in one of his latest investigations, it was shown that the levels of degradation exhibited by the Model S and Model X after having traveled more than 320,000 km are surprisingly good, since the packs maintain a capacity of 90% despite the high mileage covered, and even the lowest value of the standard deviation is well above 80%.

Manufactured by Panasonic, the most popular supplied contains 7,104 18650 cells in 16 modules of 444 cells each, capable of storing up to 85 kWh of energy, while later came the packages that store up to 90 kWh of energy. Tesla engineers then reconfigured the internals of the battery pack to house 516 cells in each module for a total of 8,256 cells capable of store more than 100 kWh of energywhich allows cars to enjoy a range of more than 480 kilometers.

A commitment to efficiency without compromising performance

However, Tesla and this battery line is committed to efficiency, which is allowing them to turn towards lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. This without excessively compromising the performance that characterizes its products. Currently, the Californian brand is growing at dizzying rates, of which it soon intends to install only and exclusively lithium-ferrophosphate type batteries.

This course is because they are cheaper to produce, more durable, more ecological and easier to obtain, since they avoid the use of nickel or cobalt in their cells. In return, they have less energy density and less tolerance to extreme temperatures. However, the premise that it doesn’t affect performance is what gets all of his attention.