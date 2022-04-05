Does Italy reach the 2022 World Cup? This is how I would classify Iran after punishment

Midtime Editorial

They say that hope dies last. And to this phrase seems to be ‘tied’ the Italy national team to attend the Qatar World Cup 2022because a halo of hope has opened in his wayafter were eliminated from the competition when falling in the playoff of the UEFA in view of Macedonia.

and bliss opportunity opens up for Italians for a political issue that afflicts the representative of Iran. All because they Iranians did not allow access to two thousand fans to the Asian qualifying match against Lebanonsituation that It has been worth for FIFA to launch an investigation.

The fact is that the FIFA had already warned Iran that it should allow women access to the stadiums, otherwise crun the risk of being left out of international competitions; therefore, some have begun to speculate that The body could deprive the Iranians of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, the final resolution of the investigation they have raised remains to be known.

Along with this, the Governor Mohsen Davari has already apologized for what happened in the match against Lebanonas well as the president of Iran himself, ebrahim raisiwho even demanded from the Ministry of the Interior to investigate what happened in said engagementall this for avoid being excluded from Qatar’s Group B in which they were drawn.

Why could Italy go to Qatar 2022?

the misfortune of Iran could be the joy of Italy. And it is that in case the FIFA decides to sanction the Iranians, the agency would resort to FIFA Ranking to allocate said place to a selection that has not won its ticket to Qatar 2022which would be for the Italians, who in said list they appear in the sixth position.

