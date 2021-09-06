Does James Gunn reveal details about the deleted scenes?

James Gunn confirmed that The Suicide Squad will be out on Blu-ray soon, but he’s unsure of the release date

“If I paid attention to my emails I would have an answer for you, but I’m too busy editing Peacemaker and preparing the storyboarding for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ″ wrote the director James Gunn on Twitter, responding to a fan asking for the details of the Blu-ray release of The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission. “But I know it’s about to come out and the wait won’t be that long and there will be a lot of extras and deleted scenes and comments.”.

While the director did not offer further information on which ones deleted scenes will be included, Gunn previously revealed that a particular scene is sure to feature in the extra content. The scene in question involves Peter Capaldi’s The Thinker and David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man. In particular, Gunn said on Twitter last week that fans will be able to see the deleted scene in the home video version, then add: “Thinker tries to manipulate Polka Dot Man to help him and PDM almost gives in, but instead shoots him in the ear”.

Gunn made fans of The Suicide Squad when he revealed that a secret member Task Force X will appear in the next series Peacemaker driven by John Cana for HBO Max. The director was responding to a fan who attended the movie’s virtual watch party on Twitter when he teased that the cast of Peacemaker it will be composed of Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos and… another mysterious character who did not want to reveal!

We still don’t know when it will be released on Blu-ray, but we hope it will be as soon as possible!