Does Japan have a problem with Nazi symbols?

In Japan it is not uncommon for cases to emerge in which Nazi symbology is used with a certain lightness in some public contexts. It has been talked about recently, again, after he opened a club in October in a trendy district of Osaka that had a Nazi swastika on its sign. The male bartenders and waiters wore the uniform of the SS (Schutzstaffel, the Nazi paramilitary corps). The idea was heavily criticized and the place, which was called “Unfair”, closed almost immediately, complete with apologies from the managers.

Another case was in 2016, when the girl-band Keyakizaka46 performed wearing black capes and uniforms very similar to those of the SS. And even that time there was a public apology from the Sony Music record company which justified what had happened by speaking of “lack of knowledge”.

As he told BBC Mundo, the main reason why cases like this occur seems to be linked to the perception that there is in Japan of Nazism as a historical phenomenon, quite different from that in Europe and the United States.

Basically, in Japanese culture, Nazi symbolism and aesthetics do not carry the same stigma as they do in the West. And in the niche of anime and manga fans they are also used for the cosplay, that is, the practice of dressing up by imitating characters from comics and animated films.

According to Polish anthropologist Aleksandra Jaworowicz-Zimny, who studied for a while at the University of Hokkaido, the reason why Nazi symbols are used frequently and lightly in Japan is not political. There is no particular sympathy or closeness in the country to what was the Nazi ideology, but there is instead a “lack of historical sensitivity”.

“Many Japanese know that the Nazis committed war crimes, but their knowledge is limited,” explains Jaworowicz-Zimny. “Visually, they recognize the black uniforms of the SS, especially with the red armband, but not all the uniforms of the Wehrmacht [l’esercito nazista] they are an alarm signal for them ». Furthermore, most Japanese do not have a thorough knowledge of what the Holocaust was, not least because they do not know people who have had direct or indirect experience of it.

«The Japanese company it does not have the Holocaust engraved in his collective memory like Europeans and Americans, ”says Jaworowicz-Zimny. “He has no grandparents who were tortured or killed by the Nazis, nor monuments commemorating Nazi crimes in every city.” Nazism, which in Europe is perhaps the most reconstructed and told part of contemporary history, for the Japanese is something distant, of which they have a notion above all through Western pop culture due to films such as Inglourious Basterds or video games like Wolfenstein.

There are other factors that contribute to the frequent use of Nazi symbology. First of all the phenomenon – widespread not only in Japan – of the so-called “nazi chic”, which consists in dressing in the Nazi uniform, adopting the symbols, simply for its aesthetic and visual impact, and also for its ability to cause scandal. In other words, something like the cosplay, but in a different context than that of fairs for comic book enthusiasts.

The concert of the Keyakizaka46, second Jaworowicz-Zimny, is part of this phenomenon, which has existed for some time in various forms and which in Japanese culture manifests itself for example in some manga such as The story of the three Adolfs or in the most recent Tokyo Revengers, in which the protagonists appear dressed in black and with a symbol reminiscent of the swastika on the arm.

In reality that symbol does not explicitly refer to the Nazi swastika, but to the manji, that is the Buddhist symbol with a thousand-year history that is present on many Japanese temples and on maps to indicate its location. The line between the reference to Nazism and the use of traditional Buddhist iconography is thin and ambiguous, which is why it can be easily confused in the West. The English version of the anime was then changed and the manji does not appear (among other things the manji it is also present in Japanese versions of famous anime such as Naruto And one piece).

Mario Marcello Neto, Brazilian researcher and expert in Japanese history, also highlights a further aspect of the country’s culture that contributes to the ease with which Nazi symbolism is used: according to Neto, the historical reworking of Japan has focused a lot on US atomic bombs , and little about the war crimes committed during the Second World War by the Nazis, allies of Japan at the time: «Many times we prefer not to talk about war crimes: it is a crawl space that nobody wants to touch. It’s still a taboo subject. “

