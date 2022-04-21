Does Jason Momoa support Johnny Depp? – Subway Ecuador

The demand executed by the actor Johnny Depp to his ex-partner Amber Heard has begun to reveal the problematic, damaging and deplorable relationship between the two. In recent statements by the star of Pirates of the Caribbean it is corroborated that the co-star of Aquaman would have physically and psychologically abused on multiple occasions.

What was revealed by witnesses and, also, Depp have placed the balance in favor of multifaceted artist. So much so that a simple gesture from the actor Jason Momoa with his similar blew up the nets.

Jason Momoa (Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Earlier this month, Amber Heard unfollowed Momoa on Instagram, however, the real surprise came from the star with Samoan roots by following Depp.

The action of the star Game of Thrones It happened as soon as Depp presented his statement in this controversial and mediatic trial. Many followers, as well as critics, have indicated that this gesture shows that the days are numbered for Head to be out of the arena of the seventh art or at least of the great productions.

Although there is no official statement, everything would show that Amber will not be part of Aquaman 2 and her replacement will be the charismatic Emilia Clarke. The latter rose to fame with her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

Jason Momoa follows Johnny Depp

During three years of legal struggle Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, have publicly shared details about their life together and in which the actress claimed, in various ways, to have been a victim of ill-treatment.

The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages. For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

Johnny Depp (JB Lacroix/WireImage)

It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in Londonand that Depp lost, the actress came as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.