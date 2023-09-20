Does Jenna Ortega have a partner? This is the current love life of ‘Marlina’ actress

Jenna OrtegaThe 20-year-old actress is best known for her starring role in the series Netflix ‘Marlina’, has become increasingly famous in recent years, to the extent that many film and television productions have hired her for their projects. However, This has also increased fans’ interest in his personal life.,

On social media, the number of followers of the ‘Scream’ actress has increased significantly, currently she has 40.2 million followers on Instagram and this number is continuously increasing.

Everyone wants to know details about his personal life, the projects he is currently working on and also about his romantic relationships. Although Ortega generally remains active and also shares some information about her personal life She is careful to keep aspects of her life private.,

He himself confirmed this attitude during a recent interview, where he clarified that Uses social media primarily for business reasons And don’t share your personal life. This has raised the question whether Jenna Ortega has a boyfriend at the moment.

Does Jenna Ortega currently have a partner?

This time, Jenna Ortega doesn’t have a boyfriend, Following the premiere of ‘Merlina’ on Netflix earlier this year She was romantically involved with her co-star Percy Hines White., However, he clarified that they were just good friends.

This was revealed in 2018 ‘Beetlejuice 2’ actress She was in a relationship with actor Asher Angel.The DC Comics film ‘Shazam!’ He is known for his lead role in.

Why doesn’t Jenna Ortega have a boyfriend?

The only reason why Jenna Ortega does not have a boyfriend at the moment is because she is not interested in maintaining a romantic relationship at the moment., She revealed this in an interview with ‘Elle’ magazine, where she clarified that she is focused on her professional career.

“I don’t want to feel like a walking billboard; It’s a very scary feeling because sometimes I feel like you lose control of your life. I’ve seen too many people I know succumb to that pressure, and I don’t want to be a part of anyone or anything.“, he expressed.