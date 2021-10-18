Does Jennifer Aniston have a new boyfriend? That’s who Jason Sudeikis is

Does Jennifer Aniston have a new boyfriend? Those who still hope for a flashback with Brad Pitt will be disappointed: according to the latest rumors coming from Hollywood, in the “sentimental crosshairs” of the actress is finished Jason Sudeikis, former husband of Olivia Wilde, currently engaged to Harry Styles.

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis are longtime friends and have also starred together (the movie How do I sell my family reminds you of anything?). A source very close to the actress told that her new boyfriend “It’s down to earth, it’s beautiful, it makes her laugh and makes her feel safe“. “Jennifer has finally found happiness with a man who is serious, charming and with whom she has a lot in common. Thanks to him, she returned to feel confident in herself and placed a lot of trust in him “, these are the indiscretions replied by various international newspapers, including Gossip Cop. After two shipwrecked marriages (the first with Brad Pitt and the second with Justin Theroux), has the beautiful American actress therefore found serenity with a man? Could. She has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors.