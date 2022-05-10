Does jumping it really hurt? The new study

It is the most important meal of the day, breakfast, which allows us to accumulate the necessary energy. But what happens if we skip it? Never do that, that’s the reason.

Breakfast is a very important meal that should never be skipped, since not eating anything at this early time of the day can be dangerous.

Of course, if during the day we are good and try to take all those nutrients necessary for our sustenance and energy then we are justified. in skipping breakfast, but it is a generally unhealthy habit

What happens if we skip breakfast

According to a study, those who eat their breakfast at least every day are less likely than others who are not so observers to fall ill with diseases such as: high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

Not only do you get sick more if you skip breakfast, they even miss those very important nutrients for our health.

Studies have shown that people who don’t have breakfast or who do have breakfast have the same total daily calorie intake

But can breakfast help you lose weight? Also for this there is not no impact on weight loss compared to not having breakfast. But according to another study, skipping breakfast went a long way reduce your calorie intake by at least 252.

This shows that there is no relationship between skipping breakfast and losing weight. Surely those who eat breakfast are healthier, while those who consume too much smoke and alcohol tend to skip breakfast with unhealthy eating habits.

This is to say that you absolutely must not skip breakfast, especially when in the morning we wake up feeling hungry it means that our body needs to be nourished.

Of course the busy life and lack of time in the morning cause many people to skip breakfast, but at least you have to recover, without exaggerating and weighing yourself down, with meals throughout the day. So we dedicate time to the first hours of our day, everything depends on them.

>>> SOURCE