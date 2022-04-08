Does Junior want to sell Fernando Uribe and Daniel Giraldo? Juan Cruz Real responds and tells the truth | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

What is happening with Fernando Uribe and Daniel Giraldo in Junior de Barranquilla? Why have the two reinforcements, who arrived from Millionaires, not been able to consolidate themselves in the shark? Are the two players leaving next semester?

Juan Cruz Real, Junior coach, did not dodge any of the questions and analyzed what happens with two players who promised much more than what they have been able to deliver up to now.

About Giraldo, Juan Cruz Real said that “he is a great player, we are happy that he has arrived. There are players who find it harder to adapt to the temperature than others; and Daniel comes from top teams (Pasto, Santa Fe and Millonarios). I think he has been improving, we trust him and he came to add. He is going to improve until he shows the level he showed in other teams”, in a conversation with ESPN F90.

He also spoke about Fernando Uribe and assured that “we are also happy with his arrival. Unfortunately, he had this muscular discomfort, since he arrived he came with an ankle discomfort, he recovered, started playing, and a muscular discomfort came ”.

Cruz Real regretted Uribe’s injuries: “We are taking him little by little, unfortunately he felt another discomfort, but these are things that happen in football. We want to have him because he is an important player; together with Borja they could only play one time against La Equidad in the Copa Sudamericana. But these are things that come up and you have to manage them.”

And about the versions of letting them go in the middle of the year, the Argentine coach was forceful: “I don’t know where this information comes from that I want them to go. I am far from thinking about that, they are important players for the squad and we trust them. I told them to their faces, it strikes me that these things come out, it seems very strange to me.