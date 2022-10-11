Does Justin Timberlake appear alongside Jessica Biel in the series?

To find out if Justin Timberlake will appear alongside his wife Jessica Biel in the series Candy, broadcast this Wednesday, October 12, 2022 on Disney + it’s here!

Wednesday, October 12, 2022Disney+ is broadcasting the first season of a new series based on a true story : Candy, Murder in Texas. Produced by Michael Uppendahlthis fiction tells the story of a young woman who lives in Texas in 1980. Candy Montgomery has everything to please and lead a dream life. A loving husband, whom she loves and takes care of her, a job, two children (the king’s choice, a girl and a boy) and a beautiful house in the suburbs. However, unexpectedly, the mother of the family will find herself suspected of the murder of her neighbor Betty Gore. But then, did she really murder this woman? If so, for what reason(s)? Who is this woman really? To have some answers to these questions, we will have to look available episodes on the streaming platform.

While the main role is held by Jessica Bielat his side, in the cast, we find Melanie Lynskey who recently starred in Young Sheldon and Don’t Look Up. But also Pablo Schreiberknown for embodying Mad Sweeney in American Gods and Timothy Simonsrecently seen in Don’t Worry Darling. Some fans of this series’ lead actress have wondered if Justin Timberlake, her husband, is the poster of this fiction. This is not the case ! The singer seems to devote himself to other projects but despite everything, he does not hesitate to bring his support to his wife, especially on social networks.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, a love story that lasts

As a reminder, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel met in 2007 when Golden Globes ceremony. Immediately they had a thunderbolt for each other and they became a couple. Around this time, they are both coming out of a breakup. One had just broken up with Scarlett Johanssonactress with whom he had a brief history just after his separation from Cameron Diaz. The other had just ended his relationship with Chris Evans after six years of love. And while everyone thought they were spinning the perfect love, the singer and actress who was revealed in seven at home have separated into 2011. But that was short-lived as a few months later they reconciled and in 2012, the two lovebirds got married in Italy. In 2015the couple gave birth to Silas Randall Timberlake and in 2020, Phineas Timberlake was born.

In 2019to everyone’s surprise, infidelity rumors from Justin Timberlake are circulating in the media after pictures of him drunk in a bar holding hands with the actress Alisha Wainwright were published in the tabloid The Sun. But quickly, the singer denied by writing the following message on instagram : “ I demonstrated a serious error in judgmentbut I want to clarify that nothing happened with my partner. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have been smarter than that. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife.” Despite everything, the rumors persist the months following this scandal. However, this did not break the couple! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are still in a relationship and on social networks, they seem more in love than ever. The actress therefore seems to have forgiven him this gap, if it really took place. Like what, sometimes, love always triumphs!