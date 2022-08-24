Does Keke Palmer have a problem with Kylie Jenner?

ads

In 2016, Keke Palmer came to the defense of Kylie Jenner amid a sea of ​​criticism against the reality TV star for her drastic transformation over the years. In her since-deleted Instagram post, the ‘Joyful Noise’ actress said Jenner shouldn’t be hated for her decision to change her appearance, because it wasn’t her fault the world considered her ‘ugly. ” growing up.

“This girl was a child and she was bullied and named ugly and not as a character but as HERSELF,” Palmer said, as quoted by Refinery29. “And unlike some who suffer such ridicule, she had the $$$ to change. She “fixed” what the world said was broken and it worked! Now you mad that it’s so easy? »

Jenner, at the time, denied having had permanent plastic surgery, but admitted to receiving lip filler injections when she was 17 on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” In her profile for Complex, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said her natural wrinkles had been a source of insecurity for her since she was younger. “This guy I kissed said to me, ‘Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you would be good at kissing.’ It was so rude,” she recalled. “From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me. »