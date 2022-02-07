Does Lautaro spit at Theo Hernandez? A Twitter user captures the moment

Sparks in the final of the derby between Theo Hernandez and Lautaro Martinez. The Nerazzurri did not take the defeat well and, at the end of the game, he got very angry with the Frenchman

It’s hard to forget the many emotions that Saturday’s derby gave! The Rossoneri fans, the whole environment Milan, he let himself be carried away by the beautiful sensations that only football can give. The victory of the team of Pegs he brought back a certain enthusiasm in the locker room and among many others supporters.

In addition to the beauty of a race won in a few minutes, the Derby he also brought with him the aftermath of some unpleasant incidents. Among all, the phallus of Theo Hernandez on the final a Denzel Dumfries. The Milan full-back, aware of the result and the short time remaining, stopped the Nerazzurri in the race by making a slip. Red directed to the French who received a myriad of boos from the Inter fans in the stands.

Read also:

At the end of the race, the chaos has not subsided. On the contrary. The brawl between Lautaro Martinez and Theo Hernandez. The striker ofInter he did not like the full-back’s attitude, and immediately jumped at him. In fact, from a video we can see that Theo, intent on going down the steps of San Siro to return to the locker room, he is still overwhelmed by whistles.

He puts his finger on his ear as if to say “I don’t hear you”(The same that Calhanoglu did on the first leg, in practice) and that’s where Lautaro Martinez snaps from the nerves. The Argentine, in fact, leans over the railing of the stairs and yells several phrases in Spanish to the Rossoneri rival. Be careful, however, because as a user on Twitter pointed out, there is the shadow of a possible spit from above against Theo Hernandez. Clearly it is not certain and this will eventually have to be confirmed by the competent bodies and further tests. For now we are only in the field of hypotheses. On social media in these minutes we talk about nothing else.