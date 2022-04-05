Sports

Does LeBron sacrifice him? The team that would be willing to give a lot in a trade with the Lakers for Anthony Davis

With the Los Angeles Lakers crisis in full swing, an expert does not rule out that Anthony Davis is the one to abandon LeBron James and company.

The word crisis may seem strong to many. Especially when it comes to a team that lifted the trophy two seasons ago Larry O’Brien as champion of the NBA. But the year of Los Angeles Lakers deserves a word as strong as that.

Anthony Davisprecisely, is one of the players who has tried to minimize the fact that he, Lebron Jamesand the entire Los Angeles franchise is one step away from missing the Playoffs, arguing that they did not reach their potential due to injuries.

And it is precisely the injuries that could keep AD away from the Lakers. The center / power forward missed much of the season due to different blows and injuries which, unfortunately, have been a constant in his career. If trading Davis is the answer, offers won’t be lacking.

Anthony Davis and the team that would give the Lakers a lot

Sports media personality Bill Simmons believes that if LA wants to trade The eyebrow, a team that would give a lot for him would be the New York Knicks. “I think the Knicks would overpay for him. I think the Knicks are ready to dive this summer.”expressed in his podcast.

The Big Apple franchise is extremely popular for its history, stadium and city. Whenever a star leaves or could leave his team, those from New York are the first to leave as candidates to obtain them. Is this the opportunity not to be wasted?

