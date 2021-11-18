Does Lozano want to leave? Napoli fans split

“I care little about Lozano’s statements. What interests me is that he gives everything on the pitch“. It is just one of the many comments that the fans of the Naples they published on social networks after the words of Chucky, eager to play in a club even bigger than the blue one. “How much does Lozano make? How much does he earn Politano ? Who plays the starter between the last two? Until we meet again”Writes another user. Then there are those who draw a parallel with what, by now, is in effect a son of Naples: “It comes to mind Mertens , a guy who has been here for 8 years. Everyone can go wherever they want if they are no longer well, but Ciro’s 8 years of interviews come to mind, interviews always full of words of love“.

Lozano-Napoli, the reaction of the fans

Someone instead tries to be as rational as possible: “Does Lozano aspire to a more important club, then? What would be the problem? Ambition in life is everything. But to aspire to more important clubs he must force himself to establish himself in Naples, which he managed to do only in the first part of last season“. “He is a good player, but in my opinion – another user’s point of view – it hasn’t shown its full potential here in Naples. Obviously, it is legitimate for you to dream of an even bigger square (the player is a job), but if I were him I would focus on becoming an immovable owner in Naples. That’s all“. It also comes into play Insigne, still stalled on the renewal issue: “Lozano is not Neapolitan, it has no roots here. His desire for ‘a bigger club’ is legitimate. Having said that, those who are not happy, indeed happy and satisfied, to play in a club like Napoli, can go easily for me. Whether it’s called Insigne or Lozano“.