Does music have a queerbaiting problem?

Last June, Billie Eilish released the video for her new single Lost Cause. In the clip, the singer arranges a sleepover with a handful of friends. To launch the video, Eilish posted a series of backstage photos, accompanied by the caption: “I love girls.” Soon after, the comments on the post were filled with fans wondering if it was a coming out.

Those photographs added Eilish to the list of celebrities who have been accused of queerbaiting in recent years. One Twitter user summed it up perfectly: “The discussion of queerbaiting has become very confusing. On the one hand we say not to worry about the labels. On the other hand, if an artist does something even remotely queer, we ask him about his sexuality ».

What is queerbaiting?

It is a complex term, which director and activist Leo Herrera summarizes as follows: “A celebrity or public figure who relies on the suspicion that he is having a relationship with a person of the same sex to gain publicity or make money.” According to Herrera, the media “play with our lack of representation and our desires, so as to convince us to enjoy something.”

When it came out Luca, the latest Pixar movie, many users on social media have compared it to Call me by your name (Call Me By Your Name) and the New York Times has published an article entitled “Calamari By Your Name”. The studio was accused of alluding to a queer relationship between the two protagonists and the director denied it by specifying that the film is about friendship.

The Oxford English Dictionary recognized the term “queerbaiting” in March 2021, but it has been in use for decades. According to Julia Himberg, director and professor of Film and Media Studies at Arizona State University, the origins date back to the early days of the network, when LGBTQ + representation in media, blogs and forums was less explicit.

“What’s interesting is that the term became more used just as LGBTQ + representation increased and became accepted in the pop culture landscape,” he says. “The reason is that queerbaiting is considered a tactic of producers, of suggesting queer stories that never really happen.”

According to Himberg, the demand for greater representation in the media depends on the fact that “visibility is the cultural currency that allows LGBTQ people to be recognized and considered in society”.

Why are artists accused of queerbaiting?

Eilish is not the first musician, nor will she be the last to be accused of queerbaiting. Over the years it has happened to many artists. Lately it happened to Normani, criticized because in the video of Wild Side, the single with Cardi B, the two singers are shot naked and embraced.

Some accusations don’t have major consequences, others do. In 2016, Nick Jonas was releasing his album Last Year Was Complicated. During the promotional tour he visited several gay bars and evasively answered questions about his sexual experiences with other men, saying, “I can’t say if I did or not.”

It also happened to Ariana Grande and Rita Ora. In 2018, Ora received similar allegations as Normani’s for the piece Girls, and Katy Perry eventually admitted that her single I Kissed a Girl it was problematic. In her song, Rita Ora said she was “open minded” and in the chorus she sang about drinking red wine and kissing other girls. The piece did not anger fans, but other musicians such as Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani, who called the lyrics dangerous. Rita Ora apologized and revealed that she had relationships with both men and women.

Monopoly by Ariana Grande – featuring her friend and co-author Victoria Monet – was much discussed in 2019, due to the line “I like women and men”. On social media, the singer was accused of queerbaiting, but she he answered saying they don’t feel the need to label themselves.

Many are also re-examining historical moments in pop culture, wondering if they were really examples of queer representation. When Lil Nas X kissed one of her dancers while performing at the 2021 BET Awards, many compared the gesture to the 2003 kiss between Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Madonna posted a collage of the two kisses on Instagram, accompanied by the hashtag #DidItFirst, I did it first. She was quickly accused by the Diet Prada account, which said her kiss was “nowhere near as revolutionary as that of queer black men. Heterosexual whites have always had a chance to do whatever they want… including queerbaiting ”.

Homophobia and the Lavender Scare

If we look further back, the term queerbaiting has been used to describe “homophobic practices in politics and law,” explains Himberg. During the 1950s, in the Joseph McCarthy era, there was talk of the Lavender Scare (not to be confused with Red Scare). It is a policy based on the idea that “undeclared gays and lesbians were a danger to national security, because they were exposed to blackmail and morally weak,” as historian David K. Johnson said at the Time.

In 2009, historian Nadine Hubbs edited a study for the University of Nebraska in which she argued that, in this sense, queerbaiting was used by the police as a “tactic to obtain information” and deceive those suspected of being part of the LGBTQ community. Himberg says the McCarthy-era strategy was “to uncover ‘suspicious homosexuals’ using various tactics including induction, blackmail, affiliations with organizations and artistic traditions.”

It didn’t take long before “gay panic” was used as a legal defense against “indecent advances”. As such, the fact that young people court LGBTQ + audiences with explicitly queer performances is seen by many as a positive development. The subject is part of an ever-expanding field of social studies, as Judith Fathallah explains in her essay published in Journal of Popular Music Studies. Fathallah argues that “a restrictive notion of ‘truth’ in the discussion of queerbaiting” risks limiting “the possibilities for transformation of sexuality.” In his essay he analyzes emo bands as a “natural case study”, because the genre was a product of hardcore and punk that “sought to detach itself from the hegemony of masculinity that dominated those genres in music, lyrics and performance. of the artists “.

Because unfounded allegations of queerbaiting are dangerous

In the age of social media, however, the public sometimes exaggerates with the accusations, as happened with Eilish and Normani. Jesus G. Smith, a professor of ethnic studies at Lawrence University, told a Rolling Stone US that false or uncritical allegations are dangerous for any online movement. “People have to decipher the difference between performing for the heterosexual eye and queerbaiting, because they are two different things.”

Smith says doing these discussions online has its pros and cons. On the one hand, writing helps to articulate specific points. On the other hand, it can “create all kinds of confusion. The network can really hurt these discussions. It all depends on how people use and manipulate technology ».

All that aside, the LGBTQ + community is asking to be recognized in the roles and stories written by queers for queers. Activist Leo Herrera, for example, talks to his followers with messages posted on his Instagram account in which he shares opinions and thoughts on what is happening in the queer community.

In December 2020, he published a post titled “Scraps” (leftovers, ndt), in which he said he was tired of the “leftovers” left to the community, both in the representation of the media and in other fields, such as public health, while in the newspapers there is ample space for straight men who dress as women. “I’m tired of these decades-old leftovers reworked to give us ‘visibility,'” he said. “The leftovers are for famine. But that’s not our case. Queer people have banquets. Keep your fucking leftovers. ‘

This article was translated by Rolling Stone US.