Does music replace medicine? Scientists Explain – Metro World News

Most people trust that emotional and mental health problems can be lessened with talk therapy and medication, report specialists at Houston Methodist Hospital.

However, in the stage of a more visceral treatment, music can be used as a mechanism to work on psychological and social well-being. This is how various doctors expose it through a communication.

The art of creating sounds can “fill their hearts, their minds and their souls and become a lifeline,” highlighted the hospital psychiatrist, alluding, to the same extent, to those with anxiety and depression.

contributions of music

In an interview with the NotiPress portal, the doctor indicated: “Grief and depression can hijack the mind and create a feeling of not feeling oneself. Listening to music that has personal meaning can be a way for people to remember who they were before experiencing trauma.”

Therefore, loneliness, guilt and pain can improve with so-called music therapy: they have revealed their potential, according to specialists in the area

Last year, 31.6% of people suffered from symptoms of anxiety and depression, almost a third of adults in the United States, evidence from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The pandemic and its ravages

This percentage is due to the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, which threatened well-being at the national and international levels; it was easy for no one to cope with the confinement, it generated restlessness, concern, imbalance

Faced with this scenario, the assessment for mental health arrived. People became aware of the importance of this in the day to day, being a necessity by virtue of getting ahead as social beings.

Thus, the mood of the people began to rise thanks to the musicto its influence, being used by medicine in favor of consolidating the peace of all those affected in this sense.

Both decision making, memories and emotions can be seen attracted by the connection between music and medicine. In turn, it can activate regions of the brain.