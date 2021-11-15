Business

Does Musk think about smartphones? Tesla’s first phone is leaked online

Zach Shipman
According to some Chinese sources such as Gizchina And My Drivers, the electric car giant Tesla is thinking of opening one division dedicated to smartphones. The first renderings have already appeared on the web, which although of modest quality, are enough to realize that these are Tesla-branded phones.

recently we have seen smartphone makers like Xiaomi And HUAWEI enter the world of the automotive industry by investing good money. So it would be lawful for Tesla to do the exact opposite, that is launch into the world of mobile telephony.

Tesla Model Phone: will Elon Musk’s smartphone ever arrive?

In the background of the renderings published from the two Chinese sources we notice the writing “Power” And “Invisible Camera”, as if to mean that power and the multimedia sector are the strengths of the device. Certainly if Musk really decides to produce smartphones, he will do so with serious intentions bringing something innovative and unprecedented to the sector.

According to the rumors of the web, the future smartphone of the Palo Alto auto giant will be called Tesla Model Phone and will have the SoC on board Snapdragon 898 of Qualcomm along with 2TB of maximum memory and will mount a main cam from 108MP. The display will have a resolution in 4K and the price will probably not be cheap at all.

