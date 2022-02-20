Does not get old! Nicole Kidman in top and miniskirt dazzles her at 54 | People | Entertainment

Few people will notice the age of Nicole Kidman in top and miniskirt in the best style of a schoolgirl. The Australian actress posed at 54 for Vanity Fair magazine.

In one of the designs presented for the cover of the Hollywood Issue, the veteran performer appears opening a golden gate of a garden inviting us to enter and enjoy her sensual style.

Nicole Kidman in Miu Miu top and miniskirt

Vanity Fair published the images and a video of the Oscar winner dressed as a schoolgirl in a Miu Miu ensemble made up of a matching gray crop top and scooped miniskirt. The sensual look is completed by high socks and two-tone mule-style shoes with pointed ends.

The actress leaves no doubt that she works hard in the gym. Body makeup and the angle of the photo help, but this has to be accompanied by a slim and toned figure like Kidman’s.

As if that were not enough, the choice of wearing her hair down, parted in the middle showing her abundant hair that falls in soft waves and cherry-colored lips, complete the perfect job to look amazing in a magazine as important as Vanity Fair.

The work team made up of stylist Katie Eleanor Grand, make-up artist Liz Kelsh and the person in charge of the look, Sophie Roberts, undoubtedly resulted in a new iconic cover to remember.

You might think of Nicole Kidman as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. But the ‘Being the Ricardos’ star and Best Actress nominee says she approaches each role like she’s fresh out of theater class. https://t.co/xjJmU2nV9U — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 17, 2022

Live a great moment in your career

Since 1995, the Hollywood Issue of Vanity Fair magazine has highlighted the best performances in the industry of the year, a well-deserved recognition for Nicole Kidman.

Nominated for an Oscar for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos alongside Javier Bardem, Kidman is experiencing a great professional moment after the success of her latest series Nine Perfect Strangers and The Undoing.

Nicole Kidman becomes the iconic Lucille Ball in the biopic ‘Being the Ricardos’ portraying her rise to fame and her marriage to Desi Arnaz

Personally, Kidman enjoys her four children, two with her current husband, Keith Urban, who have a solid six-year relationship, and her two eldest, the product of her 11-year marriage to Tom Cruise. (AND)