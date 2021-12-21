“Does not respect anti-Covid regulations”: a gym closed in Borgo San Dalmazzo

Upon notification by ASL Cn1, the mayor of Borgo, Gian Paolo Beretta, ordered the closure of the “Stile Libero” gym in via Attilio Fontana for failure to comply with anti-Covid regulations. The provision was signed today (Tuesday 21 December), the day after a note from Dr. Domenico Montù, director of the Public Health and Hygiene Service of the local health authority, concerning the “Urgent measures to deal with the epidemiological emergency from Covid -19 and for the safe exercise of social and economic activities “, the so-called Green Pass decree. In particular, the Asl Cn1 underlines “the need to adopt extraordinary measures, in relation to the seriousness of the danger and its potential spread”. And in the document, he specifies: “The situation involves, in addition to the violation of specific provisions, also the risk of significantly increasing the transmission of the infection, in a moment of resurgence of the pandemic in progress”.

Already a week ago, the union resolution still reports, the staff of the municipal police of Borgo had ascertained the violation of the Law Decree of 22 April 2021 (Urgent measures for the gradual resumption of economic and social activities in compliance with the need to contain the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic). Before resuming activity, the gym owner must prepare a “specific protocol for managing accesses (starting from the control of mandatory certifications), spaces, paths, methods of use and sanitization of materials and equipment by customers and employees or similar, plant management, ventilation of the premises “. Waiting for a reply from the Stile Libero gym, Mayor Beretta comments: “An unpleasant decision, but inevitable, because as head of public health, I have to follow the instructions of the ASL Cn1 and respect them”.

Marco Bertaina is the legal representative and director of the gym: “We are verifying what happened, as quickly as possible, to avoid disruption to our members.”