does not shake hands with the Spartak Moscow coach and the Russians scar him – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia November 25, 2021

A defeat that hurts, that of Spalletti’s Napoli. For the top of the Europa League suddenly lost after the defeat of Moscow against Spartak (2-1) and the possibility of being incredibly out of the top two positions of Group C, if one between Leicester and Legia Warsaw finds victory tonight. A hard knockout that the Tuscan coach of the Azzurri did not accept, so much so that at the end of the game he went away controversial in the locker room without shaking hands with the Russian coach, the Portuguese Rui Vitoria. A gesture not accepted by the Russian club, in particular by the team’s social managers, who attacked Spalletti with a very harsh tweet, unleashing the anger of the fans.

The Spartak tweet unleashes the wrath of Napoli fans – Spalletti himself had justified the gesture in the post-match: “I didn’t say goodbye because he didn’t come to say hello at the beginning – said the former Tuscan coach of Roma and Inter – We say goodbye at the start of the match, not in the end because you won “. But Spartak must not have digested the question well, enough to publish a very tough social post in response. “Two emojis to describe it? Hmm …”, writes the Russian club by publishing two emojis, one confident with sunglasses and the other … of a clown, addressed to Spalletti. “So much for fair play”, concludes the Moscow club. The tweet quickly unleashed the fans of Napoli and beyond, who massively criticized the unsportsmanlike tones used by the official account of a football club of this level. The anger does not matter, now Napoli risks staying out of the Europa League: at 7 equal to the Russians, who, however, have the direct clash in favor (at the “Diego Armando Maradona” the rivals won 3-2), with Legia Warsaw at 6 and Leicester at 5. The last two played at Leicester City Stadium tonight at 21.



