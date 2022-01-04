does not solve the pandemic crisis • Imola Oggi

World

tile on the green pass

In Finland, the use of the “Covid-19 passport”, or the Green Pass, has been effectively suspended: as reported by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, in fact, the Finnish government adopted a decree by which the use of the health permit was temporarily frozen. Starting from December 30th, and until January 20th, the Green Pass is no longer considered a useful way to access public events and clubs wherever regional restrictions are applied. As pointed out by the local newspaper Yle News, this means that practically all over the country these rules will be applied.

Green pass suspended, the reasons

Said this, among the reasons for the limitations to the health pass there is that of cope with the current epidemiological situation and therefore contribute to “safeguard people’s right to health and well-being curbing the rapid spread of the disease “. An indirect admission of the fact that the Green Pass, evidently, has not proved to be a useful tool in combating the health emergency.

In this regard, it must in fact be remembered that in recent weeks Markku Tervahauta – director general of the Finnish Institute for Health and Wellness (THL) – had said that it could be useful to rethink the Green Pass: a decision to be taken in the wake of the thinking of the experts, who feared that people not vaccinated against Covid could become infected with vaccinated individuals and carriers of the virus.

[di Raffaele De Luca] www.lindipendente.online

