does not want to be overwhelmed by bad memories

In a long interview with Variety, Nicolas Cage confessed that he will not see Pig, which reminds him of a very difficult phase in his career.

Nicolas Cage he has no intention of going to see Pig, his new starring film that was released in the States over the weekend, taking ninth place in the box office. The reason for this choice is not to be identified in a negative balance of experience, which sees him once again tying his name to an independent project. Rather, the actor does not want to relive, through the misadventure and drama of the main character of the film, his experience as a Hollywood star subservient to the will of the studios, indeed of a particular studio.

We know that in Pig Cage plays a truffle hunter who is forced to return to the city where he lived for a long time (Portland) after someone steals his beloved truffle pig. Now, the character of Nicolas he has a past as a renowned chef behind him, and in the film he is forced to think again. In an interview with Variety, Cage spoke of a period of his professional life in which he too was on the crest of the wave: the early 2000s. The mystery of the Templars, which had an incredible following. For ours, however, it was not an easy moment, so much so that never, ever, if he had a time machine, would he go back. “I don’t know if I would want to go back to those times” – he said – “and make another movie with Disney. It would be scary. The atmosphere on the set is completely different.”

In the interview Nicolas Cage does not completely liquidate its collaboration with Jerry Bruckheimer, continued with The mystery of the lost pages And The Sorcerer’s Apprentice: “There were funny moments, but at the same time it was a continuation: we wrote this line, it must be said in this way.” The actor, in short, is happy to have closed this professional chapter and for some time he pursues small-scale projects that nevertheless allow him to express himself freely. Pig is an admirable example, and Nicolas, according to what American critics write, he seems to have found a certain sobriety and a more measured, introspective acting. This does not mean that he made peace with that phase of his career in which, after leaving auteur cinema for a while, he enslaved his talent to blockbusters. For this reason, as we said at the beginning, he will never, ever see Pig. Here is his statement on the subject: “I will never see this movie. They told me it is a good movie. They told me that the public loves it and is passionate about it, but I did it for the public. For me it is too much to go. at the preview and sitting in the middle of the audience. Psychologically it is too bizarre and insane. “

Read also Joe Exotic: Amazon gives up the miniseries with Nicolas Cage

Loading... Advertisements

It may be that Nicolas Cage sooner or later you change your mind and enjoy in one breath a moving story that also speaks of a beautiful relationship between a man and an animal, and that resembles the bond that the actor has with his cat Merlin. Meanwhile, hoping that Pig you arrive in Italy, we propose the trailer again.