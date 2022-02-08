Does NVIDIA have a GPU with 140 billion transistors in the works?

The new GPU Hopper from NVIDIAalso known as GH100 and intended for the world of data centers, it could integrate well 140 billion transistors. This is the latest indiscretion coming from Asia on the heart of the future accelerator for the HPC world that the US company could unveil at the GTC 2022 in March.

According to previous rumors, the GPU should have a decidedly impressive size, it is rumored just under 1000 m2. However, it seems excessive, also due to purely technical reasons, and therefore must be taken with a grain of salt. GH100 should be one Monolithic GPU produced a 5 nanometers from TSMCso if it really had 140 billion transistors it would be a huge and extremely complex chip.



Grace Murray Hopper

Aldebaran, the GPU onboard AMD’s Instinct MI250X, counts 58.2 billion transistors while NVIDIA’s GA100 stops at 54.2 billion transistors. The new NVIDIA GPU could therefore contain more than 2.5 times the transistors of those solutions, taking the density to a new level never reached before.

When the numbers seem thunderous, it is always good to keep some basic skepticism, waiting for official information. Certainly NVIDIA wants to defend its market position from the onslaught of AMD and Intel (Ponte Vecchio), so it will present something clearly superior to Ampere.

Hopper, the brand of discord: legal battle between NVIDIA and Dish Network

Among other things, there are rumors that the company will not only present GH100, but also another project called GH102. That GPU could represent its first Multi-chip Module (MCM) approach. We will see, bearing in mind that the news of the datacenter solutions could sooner or later arrive, all or in part, even in the consumer sector.