Does Oscar Isaac regret having participated in X-Men: Apocalypse?

Oscar Isaac reflected on his participation in X-Men: ApocalypseDo you regret having participated in the film?

Definitely filming X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) has not been one of the favorites of oscar isaacwho in the film played the main antagonist apocalypseand described his experience working on the film as “maddening”as stated in an interview with C.Q. in 2018, in which he explained how complicated it was to carry the costumes and makeup of his character.

Despite the above, oscar isaac revealed in an interview with New York Times that he does not hate the film, and explained the reasons that led him to accept the role:

“I don’t hate her. I know exactly what I came in wanting to do and the reasons why I did it. There was a wonderful cast that she wanted to work with: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. She also collected the X-Men comics growing up and loved Apocalypse.”

What were your problems with the tape?

After the above, he also an actor of Former Machine detailed what his problems were around the production of X Men:

“I think they ended up making Apocalypse a weird character. I also had to wear a suit and prosthetics with which I could not move or see anyone. I couldn’t look at all this wonderful cast who I wanted to work with. I remember that time fondly, but I wish it had been a better movie where they took better care of the character, however, those are the risks you take in making a production like this.”

Probably the critic and the audience agree with the words of the interpreter in question, as shown by their respective 46% and 65% of approval granted in Rotten Tomatoes a X-Men: Apocalypse.

